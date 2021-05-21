Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,665 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)
Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com