Retail

NRF to host State of Retail & the Consumer Event

 1 day ago

At noon EST., on June 9, the National Retail Federation (NRF) will convene experts to tell the retail consumer story. This inaugural event hosted by NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay will feature industry experts, retail CEOs from major brands and market researchers for timely conversations on the post-pandemic consumer, NRF’s revised annual spending forecast and projections for the future of retail. Explore how consumers are becoming increasingly divided on key issues and retailers are aligning their businesses, products and services to appeal to conscious-driven consumers.

Businessaithority.com

Criteo Acquires Mabaya, Expanding its Retail Media Solutions for Online Marketplaces

Acquisition will accelerate Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform strategy and fast-growing Retail Media business, which grew 122% year-over-year in Q1 2021. Criteo, the global technology company powering the world’s marketers with trusted and impactful advertising, announced it has acquired Mabaya, a leading retail media technology company that powers sponsored products and retail media monetisation for major ecommerce marketplaces globally.
RetailShareCast

Friday preview: PMIs, UK retail sales in focus

The market spotlight at the end of the week will be on a raft of closely-followed Purchasing Managers Indices from across the UK, euro area and US. They are expected to show activity in the UK and across the Channel picked up noticeably in May, especially in the services sectors, as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were eased on both sides of the Channel.
RetailThe Drum

Clicking with consumers: gaining the D2C advantage to connect the end-to-end retail experience

2020 fast-tracked the digital plans of many brands; forcing businesses of all shapes and sizes to embark on rapid digital transformation journeys to weather the storm of the global pandemic. One year on, many consumers remain confined to the four walls of their homes under social restrictions and business models have been upended in ways we never could have predicted would happen so quickly. It’s changed the way we live, work and – perhaps - shop forever.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Emerging Trends In Retail Earnings And Consumer Behavior

Target posted quarterly earnings that came out ahead of expectations, as it rode the strength of stimulus checks, private-label clothing and digital strategy honed during the pandemic. In other earnings, Lowe’s Companies reported that comparable sales for its U.S. home improvement business soared as part of its quarterly results. And in pandenomics, the trend of consumers doing more online and less in-store is here to stay. All this, Today in Data.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Study: Consumers want digital payment

The e-commerce surge which accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic has created growing consumer preference for digital payment methods. According to the Blackhawk Network Global Digital Payments study, which surveyed more than 13,000 consumers in nine countries including the U.S., Canada and U.K., 63% of respondents are more likely to shop at a retailer if it accepts the digital payments they use. Almost three-quarters (73%) of respondents say they want to be able to pay the same way they pay online and in-store.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Forbes

Diverse Consumers Are Changing The Grocery Retail Business

After over one year of living under the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been significant discussion about the retail segment's steps to adapt to new restrictions, limitations, and consumers' expectations. The grocery industry was no exception. However, the Covid-19 crisis may obscure an exciting trend happening in our country. According to...
RetailMySanAntonio

Sovos ShipCompliant and National Association of Wine Retailers Host "The State of Retailer DtC Shipping: Where We Are and What's Ahead" Webinar

Free webinar will examine current regulatory complexities and future possibilities for retailer DtC shipping. Retailer and consumer demand for interstate direct-to-consumer (DtC) wine shipping is growing, but retailers face unique challenges when expanding into this market. Sovos ShipCompliant and National Association of Wine Retailers (NAWR) have teamed up to present The State of Retailer DtC Shipping: Where We Are and What’s Ahead, a free webinar on June 15 at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT that will discuss key topics for retailers actively engaged in or considering entrance into the DtC shipping channel.
Retailnationaljeweler.com

Retailers Need Clarity on Updated Mask Guidance, Says NRF

Washington—Retailers are looking to government officials for clarity following the recent mask guidance updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals could resume most indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask. With no easy way to tell who is and...
TechnologyBenzinga

Help Wanted: Manufacturers Look To Rapidly Scale Digital E-Commerce Channels

As more manufacturing businesses realize the importance of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, many are still lacking when it comes to digital marketing and sales programs. According to a PwC survey, 66% said implementing digital marketing and sales over the next two years is a business priority; 40% said it is a top business challenge. Few manufacturers, though, have robust e-commerce platforms.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Consumers Eye Retail Settings For ‘Spendable’ Crypto

There might be a long way to go before we buy things with bitcoin without a second thought, where Ripple's XRP is right up there with debit cards, and top of mind, when we go to check out online or at the register. Cryptocurrencies – bitcoin and the hundreds of alternatives (or altcoins) that seem to dominate headlines – are gaining traction as a means of transacting, and are moving beyond merely being traded on exchanges.
Retailandnowuknow.com

Produce Marketing Association Hosts Retail With the Experts Webinar

NEWARK, DE - Although the pandemic threw many challenges our way, it has also created new opportunities to extend the reach of the fresh produce industry in the retail market. As consumers crave new ways to celebrate after nearly a year and half of lockdown, the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is hosting its Retail with the Experts: Occasion Marketing & Seasonal Merchandising – Identifying New Opportunities webinar to give industry members new opportunities to bolster sales.
Retailsgbonline.com

SIA State Of Retail 2021 Webinar Wrapup

Smaller specialty retailers and manufacturers picked up a few pointers on leveling the playing field against e-commerce and other giants in a mid-May webinar on the State of Retail 2021 presented by Snowsports Industries America (SIA). Hosted by Lightspeed senior partner Chloe Freeman, whose client expertise in the bike and...
RetailNBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Retail Earnings and Consumer Spending

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has a list of retail earnings reports circled on his calendar next week. "Before you bet on which retailer's doing the best, you need to account where their stocks are coming from," the "Mad Money" host said. While many retail stocks have made big gains, investors can...
Retailcrowdfundinsider.com

UK FCA Shares Plans for New Consumer Duty, Will Aim to Offer Greater Consumer Protection for Retail Financial Markets

UK companies are currently required to adhere to FCA guidelines and various requirements to treat clients fairly and many local businesses have reportedly been delivering the appropriate outcomes for consumers, such as quality products and services at reasonable prices, complemented by high standards of customer service and effective communications. The...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

NRF Reports Slight Increase in Grocery Sales in April

U.S. retail sales in April held steady after strong showings in March that were attributed to the arrival of stimulus payments. According to Washington D.C.-based National Retail Federation (NRF), retail sales in April dipped slightly by 1.3%, but were still up by 28.8% from April 2020. “The economy and consumer...
RetailFOXBusiness

Consumers starting to have 'sticker shock,' retail expert says

Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger joined "Mornings with Maria" Friday to weigh in on the rise in retail sales. Flickinger argued that the rise in gas and grocery prices is shifting consumer behavior to spend less on discretionary purchases. BURT FLICKINGER: Energy prices, as you've reported, are well...
RetailVillage Living

Full Circle retail shop at the LJCC to host Spring Pop-Up Sale

Friendship Circle of Alabama—based at the Chabad Center on Overton Road—is a non-profit that seeks to provide programming, recreation and a warm, inclusive community for people with special needs, especially teenagers and young adults, as well as their families. In February, Friendship Circle created a new offshoot called Full Circle.
Retailetftrends.com

Rebounding Retail? A Leveraged ETF Play on Consumer Enthusiasm

Traders looking for opportunities in the economic re-opening can considering a rebounding retail sector with funds like the Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X ETF (RETL). While the online sector did prosper during the pandemic, the retail industry could get an added jolt. With consumers ready to start opening their wallets again, this could be a major tailwind.
Retailbabypips.com

Event Preview: U.S. Retail Sales (April)

Tomorrow at 12:30 pm GMT Uncle Sam will print its retail sales numbers for the month of April. Will traders use the report as a reason to extend the dollar’s rally against its counterparts?. Here are points you need to know if you’re trading the event:. What the heck is...