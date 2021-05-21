NRF to host State of Retail & the Consumer Event
At noon EST., on June 9, the National Retail Federation (NRF) will convene experts to tell the retail consumer story. This inaugural event hosted by NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay will feature industry experts, retail CEOs from major brands and market researchers for timely conversations on the post-pandemic consumer, NRF’s revised annual spending forecast and projections for the future of retail. Explore how consumers are becoming increasingly divided on key issues and retailers are aligning their businesses, products and services to appeal to conscious-driven consumers.www.hometextilestoday.com