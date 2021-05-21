newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, CT

7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LP55Z_0a77tk4S00

WINDSOR, Conn. — (AP) — Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam, a series of incidents local police called “potential” hate crimes.

Another rope tied like a noose was discovered Wednesday at the site in Windsor, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Hartford, prompting an intensified law enforcement investigation and calls by the state NAACP on Thursday for the suspect or suspects to be brought to justice.

Amazon said in a statement that it is closing the site until Monday so that additional security measures can be put in place.

“We continue to be deeply disturbed by the incidents happening at the construction site in Windsor,” Amazon said. “Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in an Amazon workplace.”

Windsor police said they are working with the FBI and state police. A reward has been doubled to $100,000 for information leading to the identification of the culprits. The first noose was found at the site last month.

Connecticut NAACP leaders joined with state and local officials at a news conference outside the site Thursday to condemn what they called racist acts.

“We’re here to make sure that people are safe,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the state NAACP. “We’re making sure that the voices are heard and that this situation is dealt with in a professional and adequate way.”

Carlos Best, an iron worker and foreman at the site, said he has heard racist remarks there, including some made by a worker that he fired.

“Personally, on this job here, I have seen a lot of racism,” he said at the news conference. "This is not the only construction site that these things occur on, and it has to stop.”

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
26K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Windsor, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
Windsor, CT
Government
Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Noose#Fbi#State Police#Conn#Fbi#Connecticut Amazon#Ap#Construction#Windsor Police#Suspect#Connecticut Naacp Leaders#Incidents#North#Law Enforcement#Hate Crimes#Racist Acts#Discrimination#Racist Remarks#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Politics
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

UK Black activist critical in hospital after shooting

LONDON — (AP) — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition in a London hospital on Monday after being shot. The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year,...
Reno, NVPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Russian to be deported after foiled Tesla ransomware plot

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A Russian man was sentenced Monday to what amounted to time already served in U.S. government custody and will be deported after pleading guilty to trying to pay a Tesla employee $500,000 to install computer malware at the company’s Nevada electric battery plant in a bid to steal company secrets for ransom.
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Peloton plans to build first US factory in Ohio, add 2K jobs

Peloton plans to spend about $400 million to build its first U.S. factory in Ohio. The exercise equipment maker said Monday that the Peloton Output Park will make the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Peloton Tread starting in 2023. It will have more than 200 acres and more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing, office and amenities space.
Ohio StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

‘Zero tolerance’ safety belt enforcement underway

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will begin a “zero tolerance” safety-belt enforcement initiative along with five neighboring states. From 2018 to 2021, Ohio has averaged 342 traffic fatalities, and the three-year average of fatalities has increased by 22 percent, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Chicago priest Pfleger reinstated after abuse investigation

CHICAGO — (AP) — Nationally known activist Chicago priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced Monday. The archdiocese said in January that leaders asked...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Connecticut’s masking rules will change Wednesday. At Walmart, Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts Park, masks will be optional. Here’s what you need to know.

Fully vaccinated Connecticut residents will be allowed to venture maskless into most public spaces starting Wednesday — but there are exceptions and caveats to the soon-to-be-lifted mandate, depending on both a person’s vaccination status and the individual rules of the space. For instance, the state will still require masking for...