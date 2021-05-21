The Story Behind The Invention Of Guinness' Black Velvet

All beer-loving fans will be able to tell you that Guinness is one of those brands that you can simply trust when you're in a fix and need a perfectly poured pint of cold beer. The brand, per its website, has been making a splash since its inception in 1759. Despite its long history, however, the company continues to innovate and push its boundaries. The website states, "...Many milestones mark the way on our long and illustrious path, we're not ones to rest on our laurels. As we like to put it: our greatest work is yet to come."