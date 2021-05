We don’t really think a lot about what happens to our old furniture after we set it out by the curb, but it’s filling up our landfills. According to the EPA, over 12-million tons of used sofas, tables, mattresses and such ended up in landfills in 2018 alone. So to cut down on how much furniture ends up there, Ikea U.K. is starting a new “buy back” program that encourages shoppers to bring in their old items and save money on the things they’re buying to replace them.