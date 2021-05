The bridge maintenance on School Road has been completed and the road is now open, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. The regular monthly meeting of the Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 17 in the Community Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. To be placed on the agenda, call Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext. 3 by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14.