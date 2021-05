NASHVILLE (BP) – SBC President J.D. Greear has named tellers for the 2021 SBC Annual Meeting, which will be held June 15-16 in Nashville. “As we come together as Great Commission Baptists at this year’s annual meeting, each committee member plays a role in its success, but the efforts of those on the tellers committee are of unique significance,” Greear said. “Their work to establish the accuracy of our elections and the tabulation of the votes that are cast are of the utmost importance. I am grateful to the members of this committee for their efforts and the integrity they will show in serving the messengers of our convention.”