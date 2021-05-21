Tony-Winning Designer Clint Ramos On Broadway’s Return: Where Is The American Theater That Speaks To Everyone? – Guest Column

The Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA) in Costa Mesa drew back the stage curtains for the very first time Sunday, April 25 for their first live performance since the shutdown and world premiere of the collaborative project “Uniting in Movement.” SCFTA has partnered with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) to bring audiences a unique collection of both contemporary and classical style pieces. After being separated for over a year and finally being able to come all together to dance for this premiere, the title “Uniting in Movement” is a fitting depiction of the collaborative project. The ABT dancers joined together through the art of dance and physical expression to bring audiences this joyful live experience for the first time since the shutdown. The production is dedicated to the memory of William J. Gillespie, a generous trustee and beloved friend of both ABT and SCFTA. The show is currently being streamed on-demand through the SCFTA website from May 12-26 for $25 a household.