NHL

Travis Green to return as Canucks coach

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Travis Green is coming back to the bench as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season.

Green agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension, general manager Jim Benning said Friday. Contract details were not released.

"We are excited to have Travis Green continue to lead the Canucks as head coach and move forward from a challenging year to focus on future seasons," Benning said. "Our plan has always been to draft and develop a young core and surround them with supporting players who can help us win. We have some of the best young players in the NHL and I believe Travis is the right coach to help us achieve team success and a return to the playoffs."

The Canucks finished the season in last place in the North Division (23-29-4, 50 points). It was a tough season for the Canucks, who were shut down from March 25 through April 17 as more than 20 players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

"Coaching the Vancouver Canucks has been a privilege and I am excited at the opportunity to continue behind the bench with this team," Green said. "I believe this young team and organization is on the rise. They have shown character, a strong will to win and we expect big things in the years ahead."

Green, a 50-year-old native of British Columbia, has a 125-132-32 record in four seasons at the helm in Vancouver. The team has missed the playoffs in three of his four seasons. The Canucks lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in seven games in the second round of the playoffs in 2020.

