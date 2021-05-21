newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

The long, strange trip of FunnelAI, a San Antonio tech startup

By Brandon Lingle
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the buzz about how tech thrived during the pandemic, at least one San Antonio tech firm sailed into rough seas over the past year. In early April, I wrote a column about tech companies moving out of San Antonio. A couple of sources mentioned how a flashy upstart called FunnelAI had fled the nest for Austin after growing and raising capital here. That’s how I first heard of the small business that uses artificial intelligence to scour social media and help clients find sales leads.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Commerce, TX
San Antonio, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
State
Utah State
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Software Companies#Ai Tech Award#Cyber City Usa#Linkedin#Active Capital#Funnel A I#Neuro Apps Ai#Funnelai Com#Smai#Express News#Socialminingai Inc#Tech Companies#Innovator#Company#Geekdom Ceo#Austin Alright#Today#Robots#Boca Chica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Austin, TXirei.com

Carr Properties enters Austin market

Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress Avenue, a 22-story, 419,785-square-foot, class A office tower, located in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. This acquisition marks Carr Properties’ entry into the Austin market, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and investment in innovation markets. A sales price was not disclosed.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
Austin, TXdo512.com

Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin

Sometimes your favorite pair of shoes get a little run down, your bike gets a flat, or your phone screen cracks... ...hopefully just not all in the same week. But if one of these dilemmas strikes you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a list of local shops that’ll meet just about any repair need. Here's Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin.
jasminealley.com

Austin vs. Houston: Which Should You Visit in 2021?

Texas is a great place to visit this year. And two of arguably the most popular destinations in Texas are Austin and Houston. So how do you decide which to visit? When considering Austin vs. Houston for a travel destination, there are several factors to consider. Having explored both extensively as a Dallas local, I’ve decided to compile this article to help you choose!
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StateSan Antonio Current

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B dropping fee for curbside pickup Texas

Beloved Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B may gain a few more fans with the news that it will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for curbside pickup orders. There’s a catch, of course: to receive free pickup, shoppers must have a basket that's at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons. Orders less than $35 will include a $2.95 small-basket surcharge.
Texas StateLaw.com

Texas Bar Buys $3.25M Historic Building to Expand Austin Headquarters

The State Bar of Texas is expanding its headquarters with the $3.25 million purchase of a 4,100-square-foot historic building in downtown Austin. Located at 15th and Lavaca Streets, which is adjacent to the existing Texas Law Center, the building must undergo renovations before the bar uses it to expand staff offices and create more meeting spaces for lawyers who volunteer on bar committees and sections. It could also benefit attorneys who might take continuing legal education in the space at some point.
Austin, TXtexasstandard.org

‘Boss Texas Women’ Tells Stories Of Strength, Inspiration And Fortitude

Texas is known for larger-than-life people. Though some of these iconic people are women, Austinites Casey Chapman-Ross and Kristen Gunn thought that more of them needed to be highlighted. So, they wrote “Boss Texas Women.”. For Chapman-Ross, women like Angelina Eberly exemplify the bosses she’s talking about. “I identify with...
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...