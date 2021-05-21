Timur Bekmambetov on 'Profile,' Making an Alien Invasion Movie With Ice Cube, and His Approach to the 'Searching' Sequel
From filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov and inspired by the non-fiction best-seller In the Skin of a Jihadist, the Screenlife thriller Profile follows a British journalist (Valene Kane) who goes undercover to reel in and expose a terrorist recruiter (Shazad Latif) through social media, only to quickly find herself in over her head. As she experiences the recruitment process first-hand under an assumed social media persona, she gets sucked into the often very personal conversations that start to blur her real life with her online profile.collider.com