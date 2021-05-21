Springboro to use federal stimulus funds to pay May water, sewer, trash bill for residents, businesses

Lebanon, Ohio – Deerfield Township, Warren County, Ohio – Expect possible traffic delays due to brief/intermittent lane closures on King Avenue between the Little Miami River bridge and Miami Street in Kings Mills beginning Tuesday, May 18, 2021 through Monday, May 24, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, weather permitting. The intermittent lane closures are necessary for work being performed along the north side of King Avenue. The actual work will take place outside the road limits; however, brief/intermittent lane closures will be necessary in order to mobilize and transport equipment and material to and from the work area. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times with flaggers.