Springboro to use federal stimulus funds to pay May water, sewer, trash bill for residents, businesses
Springboro residents and businesses will have a little extra money to spend as their May water, sewer and trash bills will be waived. City Manager Chris Pozzuto recommended during City Council’s work session Thursday that the city use a portion of its federal American Rescue Plan Act fund allotment to directly assist residents and businesses to pay their bill due on June 20. Council gave its blessing to Pozzuto who has to the authority to waive city utility bills.www.daytondailynews.com