Springboro to use federal stimulus funds to pay May water, sewer, trash bill for residents, businesses

By Ed Richter
Dayton Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringboro residents and businesses will have a little extra money to spend as their May water, sewer and trash bills will be waived. City Manager Chris Pozzuto recommended during City Council’s work session Thursday that the city use a portion of its federal American Rescue Plan Act fund allotment to directly assist residents and businesses to pay their bill due on June 20. Council gave its blessing to Pozzuto who has to the authority to waive city utility bills.

Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio StateWFMJ.com

Ohio voter rights group calls House Bill 294 'problematic'

Voting rights advocates and organizations gathered Monday virtually to share concerns about the Ohio GOP backed proposal that would make changes to the state's voting laws. They call a provision in House Bill 294 that would limit the number of days for absentee ballots to be requested by mail "problematic".
Mason, OHWLWT 5

Mason City Schools hosts vaccination clinic for students 12 and older

MASON, Ohio — Mason City Schools partnered with the Warren County Health District to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students and their families on Saturday. Students and parents filed into the Mason Middle School Arena beginning at 8 a.m. The clinic was originally scheduled to vaccinate students 16 and...
Warren County, OHFox 19

Mask mandate lifted for Warren County facilities

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County Commissioners voted Tuesday to allow masks to be voluntary in county-owned buildings. David Young and Tom Grossmann passed Resolution 21-064, which will be effective June 1. Young and Grossman write that it is not a good policy for the government to require maks,...
Warren County, OHDayton Daily News

Warren County votes for a no-mask requirement in county-owned buildings

Warren County commissioners have adopted a resolution that will not require the wearing of facial coverings in buildings and facilities owned and operated by the county starting June 1. Commission President David Young said that COVID-19 restrictions should be lifted as quickly as they were implemented. “This creates a policy...
Warren County, OHWLWT 5

Warren County adopts resolution lifting mask mandate in county-owned buildings

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County is lifting its mask mandate inside all county-owned buildings, according to a resolution adopted on Tuesday. David Young, President of the Board of Commissioners for the county, sent a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine, thanking him for his leadership during the pandemic while outlining the details and reasoning behind the new resolution that is expected to go into effect June 1.
Symmes Township, OHsymmestownship.org

US 22 Bridge Rehabilitation Slated to Begin June 7

Warren County (Wednesday, May 12, 2021) – The next phase of a dual bridge rehabilitation project is set to begin in Warren County, where contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will be rehabilitating the structure on U.S. Route 22 over the Little Miami River. Construction consists of replacing the...
Warren County, OHdeerfieldtwp.com

King Avenue Brief/Intermittent Lane Closures

Lebanon, Ohio – Deerfield Township, Warren County, Ohio – Expect possible traffic delays due to brief/intermittent lane closures on King Avenue between the Little Miami River bridge and Miami Street in Kings Mills beginning Tuesday, May 18, 2021 through Monday, May 24, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, weather permitting. The intermittent lane closures are necessary for work being performed along the north side of King Avenue. The actual work will take place outside the road limits; however, brief/intermittent lane closures will be necessary in order to mobilize and transport equipment and material to and from the work area. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times with flaggers.