The Ford F-150 Lightning debuted on May 19, and it was generally received well even by electric vehicle enthusiasts. This is partly thanks to its novel features like its large frunk and multiple power outlets, as well as its tried and tested pickup truck pedigree. This interest seemed to have spilled over to the vehicle’s reservation list, too, with Ford CEO Jim Farley telling CNBC that the company had logged 20,000 orders for the truck less than 12 hours since its unveiling.