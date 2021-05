Ross Stores reported Q1 earnings and sales that topped Street estimates with comp sales that beat pre-pandemic levels. The off-pricer reported net income of $476 million, with earnings per share of $1.34 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, up from $421 million, or $1.15 per share, in the same period in 2019. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $0.88. (The company said its financial results and guidance throughout fiscal 2021 will be compared against fiscal 2019 due to the extended COVID-related store closings in 2020. Ross posted a loss of $305.8 million in the first quarter of 2020)