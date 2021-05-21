The Reason You Can't Drink This Liquor From Chernobyl Is Not What You'd Expect
Remember the Chernobyl disaster? If you're under 40, there's a good chance you don't, unless you happened to catch the HBO mini-series. To make a decades'-long story short, a 1986 explosion at a nuclear power plant in the Ukraine was one of the worst not-natural disasters the world has ever faced. The explosion, which resulted from human error, not only killed dozens of people, but thousands more may have died over the years as a result of cancer caused by the radiation that was released into the atmosphere. Speaking of the atmosphere, the radiation from Chernobyl spread throughout much of Europe, eventually contaminating what World Atlas estimates at over 77,000 square miles of land.www.mashed.com