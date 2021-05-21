Check-In: Scoring Zombies

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. In "The Dry," Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, "The Dry" is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana play a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. That's one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana's character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river — a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release is up for digital rental while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie's powerful atmosphere comes through either way.