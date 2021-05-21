newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

'All I Know So Far' Co-Editor on Assembling Pink's Path to Wembly Stadium

By Jazz Tangcay
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pink: All I Know So Far,” streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, is not a concert documentary, says the film’s co-editor Cindy Mollo. Rather, it’s the story of a mother on tour with her family whose career goal is to play the world-famous Wembley Stadium. The doc, directed...

www.seattlepi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wembley Stadium#Variety#Wembly Stadium#Daughter Willow#Mollo Notes#Bits#Documentary#Husband Carey Hart#Path#Son Jameson#Kids#Plots#Dublin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesA.V. Club

Don’t expect much drama or dirt from the rosy P!nk tour doc All I Know So Far

The woman who sang “Get The Party Started” isn’t doing much partying these days. P!nk, née Alecia Beth Moore, may still be thrilling audiences worldwide with performances of that now 21-year-old hit (or was prior to COVID, anyway), but offstage, her life is more domestic, less plagued by hangovers that come from too little sleep and too many shots. Married to ex-motocross racer Carey Hart and mother to two young children, P!nk spends her time in between rehearsals and performances for her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour dealing with the mundane matters of family. Changing diapers, coordinating schedules, managing kid-friendly outings, and trying to make the constant movement of life on the road still feel like home all command nearly as much time and energy as she puts into her famously spectacle-heavy live shows. She may strap into a harness and go flying hundreds of feet in the air while singing to stadiums full of people, but the rest of her life looks awfully similar to that of any working parent with a high-powered, time-consuming job—albeit one that comes with a private jet and coterie of assistants and employees.
Moviescbslocal.com

Preview This! ‘P!nk: All I Know So Far’

P!nk: All I Know So Far (2021) Documentary that gives us a behind-the-scenes look at Pink as she balances her family life with her performing life as she prepares for her first Wembley Stadium appearance on the 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour. P!nk: All I Know So Far Website. What to...
Entertainmentthenerdsofcolor

Get Ready, ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ Hits Amazon Prime Video on May 21

P!nk’s new film, P!NK: All I Know So Far, is almost here and we are counting down the days! The singer just recently received the ICON Award at the Billboard Music Awards and has a very exciting month, sharing a new song, album, and movie with the world. “All I Know So Far” came out on May 7, while her new live album AIKSF: Setlist and movie will be released on May 21.
Relationshipsimdb.com

The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

Seven multiplatinum albums. Three Grammys. The MTV Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, E!'s People's Champion Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, now, the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award. And yet to Pink none of that compares to her life as a soccer mom. "I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life," she said in April 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, talking about her daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart. "I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done." At the time, fed up after years of hearing it from online...
Posted by
Third Coast Review

Review: If Not a Deep Dive Into Her Life and Work, All I Know So Far Showcases P!nk’s Immense Talent and Parenting Skills

P!nk (real name: Alecia Moore) is an artist whose music I’ve always enjoyed, yet I’ve never purchased or streamed a single album or song by her because her work is always on the radio, her videos play frequently on channels that still play videos, and she seems to be a part of every music awards show in existence. I’ve read many an interview with her over the years, and always found her refreshingly outspoken and keenly aware of the dirty ways of the world and music industry. And while she’s released a handful of concert films straight to home video, I believe P!nk: All I Know So Far is the first full-fledged documentary that attempts to capture the “real” her, which is to say the wife, mother, acrobat, boss, as well as a performer.
MusicRegister Citizen

Pink Performs Acoustic Set at Hollywood Bowl for 'All I Know So Far' Premiere

“We’re out and I’m not in sweatpants,” Pink proudly announced as she stepped out onto the stage of the Hollywood Bowl for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far,” which she described as “a movie about my family, and some stadium stuff.” Bringing that stadium stuff down to its most basic level, the singer preceded the screening with an acoustic four-song mini-set.
Celebritiesdesignerwomen.co.uk

Criticism | ‘Everything I Know So Far’ is a moving portrait of one of today’s greatest artists

Pink is one of the most unique and spectacular names in the contemporary music industry – and it’s for no reason: with her irreverent style and uplifting songs, such as “What About Us”, “So What And, more recently, “Hustle,” the singer and songwriter has achieved spectacular fame, smashed records and more sales and awards records, and has fallen into the popular taste for a passionate and bubbly identity. Owner of three Grammy Award statuettes and the second highest grossing female tour of all time (behind the legendary Madonna), Pink has emerged amid an amalgam of similarities in the entertainment scene, the consistency of which is being reinvented. Years after her official debut, it’s time to experience another side of the performer with Amazon Prime Video’s stunning “ Everything I Know So Far ” documentary.
MusicTODAY.com

Watch Pink and daughter Willow perform dazzling aerial duet

Looks like talent runs deep in Pink's family tree. On Sunday night, Pink received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, joined her. The mother-daughter duo took to the stage, or more fittingly, the sky, to execute an impressive high-flying performance of their song, "Cover Me in Sunshine," during a medley of Pink's greatest hits.
Musicimdb.com

Revisit Pink's Most Heartwarming Family Moments After Daughter Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

It's a great time to look back at Pink's "Family Portrait." There's no denying the superstar stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer adorably walked the red carpet with her kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart. During the ceremony, Pink continued to leave fans in awe as she graced the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill" and "Just Give Me a Reason." What's more? The 41-year-old star was joined by her daughter, in...
Family Relationshipslincolnnewsnow.com

Pink: I didn't want to be a mom!

Pink “didn’t really want to be a mom” before having her two children. The 41-year-old singer has Willow, nine, and Jameson, four, with her husband Carey Hart, and has admitted that before her daughter’s birth, being a mother wasn’t on her “list of to-dos”. She told the ‘Today’ show: "I...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Pink: 'There's Something Fascinating' About Raising Kids While On Tour

Pink's Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which drops May 21, offers fans a look at the superstar balancing her roles as a businesswoman and performer. "There's not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road,” the pop vet said in her new PEOPLE cover story. "[Director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mom changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family — there's something fascinating about that.”
MoviesDecider

When Does ‘Pink: All I Know So Far’ Come Out? Where to Watch the Pink Documentary

Are you ready to rock? Well, you better get ready, because the new Pink documentary is coming to Amazon Prime very soon. And though it’s a little late for Mother’s Day, Pink (aka P!nk, aka Alecia Beth Moore) is bringing her rock and roll attitude both to the stage on her “Beautiful Trauma World Tour” and to her role as a mother of three children. Hey, anyone who knows a mom knows that motherhood is hardcore!
Movies95.5 FM WIFC

Pink’s ‘All I Know So Far’ Amazon doc is “chaotic, profound, joyous and frustrating,” just like her life, says director

The Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far is streaming now. Directed by Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman fame, it shows Pink balancing motherhood and stardom while on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma stadium tour. Gracey says instead of your average concert film, he wanted to show “the way in which [Pink] doesn’t separate being a mom and being a rock star.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Pink Has Taught Her Kids About Their Jewish Heritage While on the Road

"Wait, you're like, really Muslim?" "Mustafa, I can't believe you're Muslim you're really chill." "Seriously, that's your real name? You don't look like a Mustafa." They're comments I've heard from people throughout my life and I really don't take much offense to them (you can usually tell where folks are coming from). So I can kind of understand why so many people were surprised to discover that Pink is Jewish.