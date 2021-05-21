newsbreak-logo
State AG Letitia James introduces legislation to overhaul police officers’ use of force

By Stephen Rex Brown
NY Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState law governing use of deadly force by police officers would be overhauled under legislation proposed by state Attorney General Letitia James on Friday. James said the bill would “amend the use of force law from one of simple necessity to one of absolute last resort.”. “If there is a...

