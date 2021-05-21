newsbreak-logo
Wyoming State

Pro-Trump candidate opposing Liz Cheney is a man who "impregnated" a 14-year-old girl at age 18

By Mark Frauenfelder
Boing Boing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Update 5-21-21: I corrected the headline and story. Trump has not yet announced which candidate he wants to run against Liz Cheney — Mark]. A Trump-supporting Wyoming State Sen. Anthony Bouchard (Q) who intends to run against Liz Cheney in the U.S. House of Representatives told the Casper Star-Tribune today that he "impregnated" a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. (The age of consent in Wyoming is 16 for girls.)

