Pro-Trump candidate opposing Liz Cheney is a man who "impregnated" a 14-year-old girl at age 18

Wyoming State Senator and congressional candidate Anthony Bouchard said he impregnated a 14-year-old when he was 18 and living in Florida. Bouchard told the Casper Star Tribune that he and the girl rejected pressure to have an abortion and married when he was 19 and she was 15. He said on social media that it was like a Romeo and Juliet story. They remained married for three years. He said she later committed suicide.