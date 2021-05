Microsoft Teams for personal use is now out of beta. Features group and video chats, a shared dashboard, and more. It's available today on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac. Microsoft highlights several key features as part of Microsoft Teams for personal use that differentiates it from other services that can be used for friends and family communication. Features such as Together Mode, which puts you and other call participants in a virtual environment, allowing you to sit alongside friends and family just like real life.