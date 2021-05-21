Which Came First?

Tig Notaro’s so closely linked to her brand of wry, personal humor that it can be easy to forget she’s one of the many multi-hyphenates taking over Hollywood. The Together Together actor is a stand-up comedian, published author, podcaster, talk show host, TV series creator and writer, and, as of this month, a newly minted action star. Zack Snyder cast Notaro as the dry-witted helicopter pilot, Marianne Peters, in his return to the zombie genre, Army Of The Dead. The One Mississippi creator replaced Chris D’Elia, who was accused in June 2020 of sexually harassing multiple underage women. Reshoots required more of the usual tech wizardry, but the results are worth it. Notaro is effortlessly cool and charming as part of Scott Ward’s (Dave Bautista) heist crew in a zombie-infested Las Vegas.