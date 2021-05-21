Exclusive: No Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today – when to look next

Our PS5 restock tracker is working overtime today, May 15, in case the Sony console is back in stock on a Saturday, and our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert as soon as stores in the US have it in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Now, chances of a weekend restock of the PS5 are extremely slim, but we did see the console from Amazon at this time three weeks ago, and we're due for a Target PS5 restock; its stores have amassed inventory, according to our sources. But we don't expect either American retailer to launch the console just yet, Target is likely mid-next-week, while Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop and Antonline could follow. We'll have the news right on Twitter, thanks to live updates, when each PS5 restock happens.