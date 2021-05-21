newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

UPDATE: Did Tesla Stop Taking Orders For Model S Plaid+?

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, by the way of checking the prices of Tesla cars, we came across a strange thing. It seems that the Tesla Model S Plaid+ appears to be no longer selectable in Tesla's online design studio. ***UPDATE: We've been informed that an mail from Tesla to its stores yesterday advised...

insideevs.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#The Plaid#Tesla Model S Long Range#Awd#N A#Sec#Tesla Stores#Model#Deliveries#Kwh#Today#Design Studio#Mid 2022#Dest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3: How Much Does It Actually Cost To Own?

The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular electric car in the world, it has plenty of range, and it's priced better than many rivals. However, it's still a $40,000 car in its base configuration. While that's right on par with the average transaction price for vehicle purchases in the US in 2020, it's still not cheap.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 SR+ Vs Volkswagen ID.3: Fast Charging Comparison

The most recent charging test of the Tesla Model 3 SR+ version raised a lot of interest. Today, we will check out how it compares against the Volkswagen ID.3 with a 62 kWh battery, analyzed previously. The ID.3 with a 62 kWh is the closest EV competitor for which we...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Vs Polestar 2: Long-Time Tesla Owner's Thoughts

YouTube channel RSymons RSEV creates a ton of unique EV-related content. The channel admits that it had a chance to drive the Polestar 2 in the past, and it wasn't "especially impressed." However, this time, they get a chance to spend some more time with the Polestar 2, and it has recently undergone a major software update to improve range, performance, and more.
Carsgtspirit.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Quicker than F8 Tributo and Huracan EVO at Laguna Seca

New images of the upcoming Tesla Model S Plaid/Plaid+ have emerged from Laguna Seca raceway as it undergoes its final testing phase. The images of the prototype have been accompanied by unconfirmed reports of a possible lap record of 1:30:XX minutes. This would make it faster that several supercars including the new Porsche 992 Turbo S, Ferrari F8 Tributo and the Lamborghini Huracan Evo.
Carsrenewanews.com

Army of Tesla’s Refreshed Model S Cars Spotted in a Flyover of Fremont Factory

Tesla is about to unleash an army of the newly refreshed Model S (Plaid) vehicles, and we are here for it. The vehicles were spotted at the Tesla factory in Fremont in a drone flyover. Gabincal shared the video on YouTube and noted that the Refreshed vehicles were everywhere. The video, which is 14 minutes […].Brought to you by: EV Driven.
CarsBusiness Insider

Why Tesla's Model Y received a 5-star crash-test rating

Tesla's Model Y received top marks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The tests indicated excellent performance in front and side collisions and rollovers. Ample crumple zones, a fortified chassis helped the Model Y receive a five-star rating. See more stories on Insider's business page. Following is a transcript...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 dominates Switzerland’s 2020 EV Market

New data shows that the Tesla Model 3 dominated the 2020 EV market in Switzerland, and the figures weren’t very close. After finishing 2020 in the same pole position, the Model 3 continued its undeniable domination of the electric vehicle market in Switzerland. European countries, in general, are highly competitive areas for electric automakers and are usually anyone’s game in terms of who will have the most popular car. German automakers, like Volkswagen, have enjoyed some great statistics in some European countries, so it’s not a given that Tesla will own every country’s gold medal for the most popular EV. With that being said, Tesla has competitors in regions all around the world, and as the company begins to navigate to different continents and regions, it is proving that its vehicles are the world’s best, beating out homegrown EV competition in several markets.
Carsinsideevs.com

Lifted Tesla Model Y Off-Road Assist Put Through Paces In Moab

We've been following Brian Jenkins' (i1Tesla) Tesla Model Y experience since the day he took delivery. You may remember, our own Kyle Conner joined Jenkins when he was one of the first to take delivery of the Tesla midsize crossover. Later, Jenkins did some aftermarket work to transform his Model...
Salinas, CAMotorTrend Magazine

Tesla Model S Plaid Shows Off Active Rear Wing, Speed at Laguna Seca

While we await Tesla's new Model S Plaid+ variant, which the automaker claims will be the quickest accelerating production car in the world (as judged by zero-to-60 mph and quarter-mile sprints), we came across news that one of the electric vehicle brand's forthcoming super sedans recently underwent testing at Laguna Seca raceway in Salinas, California where it was caught on video and posted to Twitter. Ignore the gushing over the Model S's "unconfirmed" lap record attempt in this video—which, well, isn't really news, because a video of such a lap has circulated since last September)—because the important revelation in this Tweet sprouts from the Model S's rear deck: A new active spoiler.
CarsPosted by
Forbes Advisor

How To Buy And Install The Right EV Charger

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own. Electric vehicles have lots in common with gasoline-powered cars—room for four-plus passengers, range of several hundred miles, good safety—plus that one big...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla updates Model X ‘Refresh’ delivery timelines

Tesla is making changes to the delivery timelines for those customers who have purchased a Model X “Refresh.” Now, owner’s accounts are displaying an estimated delivery date of October for orderers, pushing the expected delivery date back several months depending on the owner. Several Tesla Model X owners who pre-ordered...
Carswmleader.com

Tesla’s Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler

It’s no secret that Tesla’s Model S Plaid should be fast, but there are now hints that Tesla might tweak the design to handle that added performance. As Electrek has learned, The Kilowatts have spotted a Model S prototype (most likely the Plaid or Plaid+) with a retractable spoiler built into the trunk. The concept of an extending wing isn’t new for sports cars, but this is an electric luxury sedan — it must be fast if the weight of the car isn’t enough to keep it firmly planted.
Carsgmauthority.com

LS V8-Swapped Tesla Model S Starts Up For The First Time: Video

Rich Benoit, more widely known by his youtube username RichRebuilds, has been working hard over the past six months or so to create the world’s first Tesla Model S powered by a General Motors LS V8. It’s been a long journey, with the flood-damaged Tesla requiring a ton of cutting and welding in order to accommodate the V8 engine, transmission, driveshaft and other components that it was never designed for.
CarsAutoweek.com

Mercedes Starts Building Its Tesla Model S Fighter

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS production begins ahead of first deliveries later this year, in single-motor EQS450+ form and AWD EQS580. 107.8-kWh battery will power Mercedes' electric flagship, giving it a range of 479 miles in the WLTP cycle, and likely over 400 in the EPA cycle. Other competitors to the Tesla...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elon Musk announces Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter Thursday that the electric car company will hold a delivery event for the latest version of the electric S next month. The Model S Plaid delivery event will kick off on June 3 at the company's California factory, Musk confirmed. Musk also touted...