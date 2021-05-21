UPDATE: Did Tesla Stop Taking Orders For Model S Plaid+?

New data shows that the Tesla Model 3 dominated the 2020 EV market in Switzerland, and the figures weren’t very close. After finishing 2020 in the same pole position, the Model 3 continued its undeniable domination of the electric vehicle market in Switzerland. European countries, in general, are highly competitive areas for electric automakers and are usually anyone’s game in terms of who will have the most popular car. German automakers, like Volkswagen, have enjoyed some great statistics in some European countries, so it’s not a given that Tesla will own every country’s gold medal for the most popular EV. With that being said, Tesla has competitors in regions all around the world, and as the company begins to navigate to different continents and regions, it is proving that its vehicles are the world’s best, beating out homegrown EV competition in several markets.