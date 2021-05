After five weeks in charge of the biggest songs chart in the U.K., Lil Nas X has been replaced at No. 1 by a surging track that makes history as it rises to the peak position. Musicians Tion Wayne and Russ Millions send their joint effort “Body” to No. 1 in the U.K., replacing Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” atop the list. According to the Official Charts Company, “Body” is the first chart-topper that fits under the drill genre descriptor. Drill is a sub-genre of hip-hop, and it has been growing in popularity for years now in many parts of the world.