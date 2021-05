Christmas is just around the corner—retail Christmas, that is. Online retail giant Amazon is holding its seventh annual Prime Day 2021 in a matter of weeks. The exact date hasn’t been announced yet; however, Amazon has confirmed a Prime Day will happen in the second quarter of the year, likely in June. We love the convenience and savings that Amazon Prime Day shopping provides. Millions of discounted items are available at the click of a button, which means you can worry less about shopping in a crowd of people as the Covid-19 pandemic lingers this year. Holding Prime Day earlier than normal is a great way to help Amazon’s members purchase the items they need at phenomenal prices.