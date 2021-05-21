newsbreak-logo
Biden Again Tries To Link Student Loan Cancellation To The Ivy League — Ignoring Key Facts

By Adam S. Minsky
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
President Biden this week criticized student loan forgiveness proposals, painting the push to cancel student debt as unfairly benefiting wealthy students who attended expensive Ivy League schools. “The idea that you go to Penn and you’re paying a total of 70,000 bucks a year and the public should pay for...

