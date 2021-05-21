Biden Again Tries To Link Student Loan Cancellation To The Ivy League — Ignoring Key Facts

For many students, the entire concept of college can feel intimidating — especially the price tag. America is notorious for its woefully expensive higher education, with the average cost of college for the 2017–18 school year amounting to “$20,770 for [in-state] public schools and $46,950 for nonprofit private schools, only including tuition, fees, and room and board,” per Lending Tree. As of 2021, student loan debt in the United States is out of control: Approximately 44.7 million Americans have student debt, with each borrower owing an average of $32,731, per the Federal Reserve. Perhaps worst of all, the people most directly involved in the crisis are the ones least able to understand or advocate for themselves — 17- and 18-year-olds who are taking out thousands of dollars in loans before they’ve graduated high school.