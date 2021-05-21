newsbreak-logo
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Village Creek Near Kountze ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Vermilion Near Carencro West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Whisky Chitto Creek Near Mittie Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Orange Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 7.8 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Friday was 7.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.5 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Upstream from Sam Houston Jones State Park, water across low spots of Cypress Lake Drive. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon West Fork Of The Calcasieu River Sam Houston Jones State Park 5.0 7.8 Fri 7 pm CDT 7.6 7.4 7.2

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calcasieu A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON DAVIS AND EASTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1134 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Charles, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement, Holmwood, Topsy and Lacassine. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; Vernon; West Cameron FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
DOTD cautions against travel on state roadways in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Downed power line in Calcasieu River

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A power line is semi-submerged in the Calcasieu River near the Old Ferry Road Boat Launch, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. According to Cpl. Zachery Meche, there is a downed power line in the Caclasieu River across from the Old Ferry...