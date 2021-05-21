newsbreak-logo
Man Gets Molten Metal in His Ear in Freak Welding Accident

By Ed Cara
Gizmodo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors in Australia say an unusual welding accident left a 60-year-old man with steel lodged in his right ear. In a new case study, they detail how the metal punctured the man’s eardrum, causing him to lose some hearing and develop tinnitus. Luckily, he avoided more serious injury and his hearing was restored after the metal was surgically removed.

