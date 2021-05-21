Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 10:50:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 14:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPING OVER CIALES MOVING SLOWLY INTO FLORIDA AND BARCELONETA MUNICIPALITIES At 110 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving slowing north at 5 mph. This strong storm is capable of producing torrential rainfall, small hail, lightning and winds in excess of 30 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov