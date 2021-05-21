newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, North Central by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 10:50:00 Expires: 2021-05-21 14:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; North Central A STRONG THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPING OVER CIALES MOVING SLOWLY INTO FLORIDA AND BARCELONETA MUNICIPALITIES At 110 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was located over Ciales, moving slowing north at 5 mph. This strong storm is capable of producing torrential rainfall, small hail, lightning and winds in excess of 30 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT NORTH OF CAPE HATTERAS FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 11:15 AM Sunday. However, strong rip currents are expected throughout the day.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Otero, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN OTERO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 639 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tyrone, or 31 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas, Thatcher and Tyrone. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 05:00:00 Expires: 2021-05-23 01:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Central; Northwest A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT COASTAL AREAS BETWEEN CAMUY...ARECIBO...HATILLO... ISABELA AND QUEBRADILLAS MUNICIPALITIES At 1054 PM AST, a strong to severe thunderstorm was located just off the coast between Hatillo and Camuy, moving northwest between 5 to 10 mph. Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with this storm and may affect the coastal areas during the next hour or so. Locations impacted include coastal areas between Arecibo, Isabela, Hatillo, Camuy, Quebradillas, San Antonio, Mora, Carrizales and Corcovado. Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form just offshore. They usually develop beneath strong showers or thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold. These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel approaches your coastal location, move indoors. Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 14:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Victoria FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Calhoun, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, and Victoria. * Through Monday evening * Occasional heavy rainfall is expected on and off through early Monday evening. Training of showers and thunderstorms could lead to additional rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. * Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood. Flooding along area rivers, creeks, and streams will likely continue with any additional heavy rainfall.
Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ALAMOSA...WEST CENTRAL HUERFANO AND SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM MDT At 1259 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of San Luis Lake, or 13 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving northeast at 65 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Great Sand Dunes and San Luis Lake.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas, Otero, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 18:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas; Otero; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTERO...NORTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS AND SOUTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 659 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delhi, or 32 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delhi, Timpas and Thatcher. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 12:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Lincoln County; South Central Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Encinoso, or 20 miles east of Carrizozo, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Encinoso. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central New Mexico.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 17:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COLFAX COUNTY At 540 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Cimarron, or 22 miles northwest of Springer, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cimarron. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 308 and 329. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 00:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central St. Louis; Southern Lake, North Shore A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 1216 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was 10 miles south of Wolf Lake, or 24 miles north of Duluth, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours, and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this storm. This storm will be near Two Harbors around 1245 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Pequaywan Lake and Alger. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 00:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHAFFEE NORTHWESTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM MDT At 1234 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Swissvale, or 8 miles northeast of Decker Burn Scar, moving northeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Decker Burn Scar, Salida, Swissvale, Howard and Waugh Mountain.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-23 11:32:00 Expires: 2021-05-24 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

