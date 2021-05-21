newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India asks social media firms to remove reference to 'Indian variant' of coronavirus

By Aditya Kalra
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNgMu_0a77qPJ200

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s information technology (IT) ministry has written to all social media companies asking them to take down any content that refers to an “Indian variant” of the coronavirus, according to a letter issued on Friday which was seen by Reuters.

The World Health Organization said on May 11 that the coronavirus variant B.1.617, first identified in India last year, was being classified as a variant of global concern.

The Indian government a day later issued a statement saying media reports using the term “Indian Variant” were without any basis, saying the WHO had classified the variant as just B.1.617.

In a letter to social media companies on Friday, the IT ministry asked the companies to “remove all the content” that names or implies “Indian variant” of the coronavirus.

“This is completely FALSE. There is no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO has not associated the term ‘Indian Variant’ with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports,” stated the letter, which is not public.

A senior Indian government source told Reuters the notice was issued to send a message “loud and clear” that such mentions of “Indian variant” spread miscommunication and hurt the country’s image.

The IT ministry could not be reached for comment.

Around the world, coronvirus variants have generically been referred to by doctors and health experts on the basis of where the are identified. This includes South Africa and Brazil variants.

A social media executive said it would be difficult to take down all content using the word as there would be hundreds of thousands of such posts, adding that “such a move would lead to keyword based censorship going forward.”

The Indian government is facing increased criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Modi and state authorities being blamed for not adequately planning for the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and has been reporting around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Government#Global Companies#Technology Companies#Government Information#Who#Coronavirus Infections#Social Media Companies#Coronvirus Variants#Brazil Variants#Keyword Based Censorship#Information Technology#Covid 19 Cases#Media Reports#Ministry#Global Concern#Prime Minister Modi#Increased Criticism#State Authorities#New Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Britain labels coronavirus "variant of concern" linked to travel from India

LONDON (Reuters) - British health officials on Friday labelled a coronavirus variant first found in India a “variant of concern” due to evidence it spreads more easily, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the situation needed careful handling. Public Health England designated variant B.1.617.2, one of three variants identified in...
Public HealthPosted by
TravelNoire

As India's Covid-19 Cases Rise Other Nations Step In To Help

As the rest of the world sees a decline, India’s COVID-19 cases are sadly surging. The country faces its most catastrophic wave of the virus, and it recently set the world record for the most cases in a day— with 400,000 on Saturday, and more than 390,000 on Sunday. It marks India’s 11th straight day with more than 300,000 cases, as reported by NYMag.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Herald

India battles fatal fungal threat as virus deaths near 300K

NEW DELHI -- Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients or those who have recovered from the disease amid a coronavirus surge that has driven the country's fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare but doctors suspect that the...
Public Healthbcfocus.com

Indian Coronavirus Crisis Narendra Modi: The Lancet on the Corona Virus Pandemic in India and PM Modi Government: PM Modi Government Responsibility Corona Virus Outbreak in India

The second wave of the corona virus epidemic that arrived in India in the form of time has plunged the whole world. Scientists and researchers are trying to figure out how the situation got so bad. In an editorial in the prestigious journal “The Lancet”, responsibility for the epidemic was attributed to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the measures to be taken to deal with it in the times to come.
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

WHO Classifies India COVID-19 Strain As ‘Variant Of Concern’

The World Health Organization said Monday that a new COVID-19 variant first identified in India is now classified as a variant of global concern amid skyrocketing case levels in the country and research that shows the modified coronavirus may spread more easily. The variant, known as B.1.617, was first seen...
Public HealthEast Bay Times

COVID: Infections are raging in India. Could U.S. be next?

India is in the midst of a COVID-19 catastrophe, with infections raging across the country and overwhelming its hospitals even more than the waves of cases that wracked Europe and the U.S. over the past year. Although cases increased recently in about a dozen states, in California and much of...
Public HealthWebMD

COVID Vaccines Protect Against Top Variants, WHO Says

May 21, 2021 -- The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States and Europe offer protection against the four main coronavirus variants known to exist, a World Health Organization official says. "All COVID-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available approved vaccines," WHO...
Worldjack1065.com

Indian, South African coronavirus variants found in Americas, WHO expert says

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The four most worrying coronavirus variants have been detected in virtually all countries and territories of the Americas, but although they are more transmissible there is no evidence they are more lethal, a World Health Organization expert said on Thursday. The vaccines that are being administered in...
Public HealthTelegraph

Indian variant Q&A: Where are the UK cases, and how worrying is it?

A new surge of coronavirus infections have caused devastation in India, triggered largely by a contagious new variant. As it spreads, concerns are mounting about the ramifications for the rest of the world – including the UK. Cases of the so-called “Indian variant”, or B.1.617.2, have more than doubled for...
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

COVID-19 Situation in India Remains Hugely Concerning: WHO Director-General

The COVID-19 situation in India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General, said in a briefing that WHO is responding and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators,...
Public Healthdallassun.com

SAJA advises organisations against 'India variant' term

New York [US], May 8 (ANI): The South Asian Journalists Association (SAJA) is advising news organisations against using the term 'India variant' or 'Indian variant', while describing the new strain of COVID-19 that reportedly originated out of India. In a statement, the association said that its guidance is in keeping...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka nearly out of Covid vaccines: officials

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are close to running out of coronavirus vaccines, authorities said Friday, and are hoping China and Russia will bolster South Asia's efforts to tackle a devastating pandemic wave. Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record levels across India and its neighbours in recent weeks and all are counting on vaccine campaigns to head off the next surge. But India's move last month to ban vaccine exports because of growing domestic shortages has badly hit other countries, and the three South Asian nations have slowed their vaccination campaigns as they scour international markets for new stocks. Bangladesh has about one million doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield and Chinese Sinopharm jabs, and was expecting 100,000 Pfizer shots, but all will be gone in "days", government health chief A.B.M. Khorshed Alam said.