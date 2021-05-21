newsbreak-logo
Iran leader urges Muslim states to back Palestinians militarily, financially

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on Muslim states to support Palestinians militarily and financially and help rebuild Gaza after an 11-day conflict with Israel, Iranian media reported.

“Muslim states must sincerely support the Palestinian people, through military ...or financial support ...or in rebuilding Gaza’s infrastructure,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by media outlets. He urged Muslims to demand that their governments back Palestinians.

