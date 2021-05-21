Arizona Dept. of Ed announces grant awards to improve literacy for underserved children

Kingman Police Department Awarded Grant Funding from Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Kingman Police Department has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to participate in the two-week Buckle Up Arizona…It’s the Law! program from May 24th through June 6th, 2021 as part of the National Click It or Ticket Campaign. The grant funds will be used to pay for officer’s overtime costs for enhanced targeted seat belt and child safety seat usage throughout the City of Kingman. The purpose of the campaign is for the Kingman Police Department to engage in aggressive traffic enforcement with a “zero tolerance” approach to seat belt and child safety seat violations. In Arizona, seat belt violations are a secondary law and a primary law for child safety seats. In 2019, Arizona reached 90.6% seat belt usage, close to the national average of 90.7%. The goal of this Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) and the Kingman Police Department is to sustain and increase seatbelt usage rates through this campaign.