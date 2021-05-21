newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

7 Things to Remember When Your Child Throws a Tantrum

By Sarah Lyons
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When your child throws a tantrum it is easy to get frustrated, overwhelmed, angry and embarrassed—especially if the tantrum occurs in public. Unfortunately, the occasional tantrum cannot be avoided. They happen to every parent; but while your child is in the throes of a fit, try to remember these tips.

sunnyvale.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Things#Remember When#The Good Wife#Tantrums#Frustrating Situations#Mother#Parents#Distraction#Normal#Consider Triggers#Dinner#Istock#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
Family RelationshipsTelegraph

Don't let Mother's Day go by silently

She was there with you, surrounding you, while you grew arms and legs and eyelids. Your heart beat in harmony with hers. Her blood was your blood; her oxygen, yours. She kept you safe and protected before she even knew what your face looked like or how your voice would sound when you giggled.
HealthThought Catalog

When Your Heart Is Breaking, Remember This

Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you and pushing you off the cliff. And that’s where you have a choice. Either you find yourself, spread your wings, and fly, or you fall to the ground and die from the impact. I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but I initially felt like falling to the pavement and smashing my head, AKA going out swinging. But that’s not exactly what happened. Because someone up there had a plan for me, and I went through with it and discovered so much about myself.
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

How to Help Your Child When They are the Bully

Mom Crystal Paine shares when her child’s school principal called her into the office to discuss the bullying things her child was saying to another kid, her heart broke. The author of “Love-Centered Parenting” shares how much fear and shame was involved with her kid being the bully, and also how through therapy she changed her parenting style and her kid’s life.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

OK, I May Have Accidentally Raised Mansplainers

When my son was 2 years old, his favorite word was “actually.” I thought it was cute. You would have, too, if you could have heard him. A chubby little toddler, red-cheeked and smiling on a walk to the park, turning to you and saying, “Actually, Mommy, that tree is brown, not green.”
KidsWHAS 11

What Is The Most Difficult Age to Parent?

New parents should expect tantrums and a world of embarrassment once their children hit this age, according to a new survey from Mixbook. Buzz60's Sean Dowling has more.
Kidsthelakewoodscoop.com

Is your child the next superstar?

Is your child the next superstar? Is he a fan of the Magic Yarmulka? Does your son drool over The Golden Crown? Is he enamored with the Marvelous Middos Machine?. If the answer is yes, then this is the perfect opportunity for him. Your son can star in an upcoming...
KidsPosted by
TheMighty

Why Pandemic Decision-Making Is Complicated When Your Child Has a Rare Disease

Everyone struggles at times when it comes to making a decision. You never know for certain if you will be making the right choice or if unforeseen issues will arise with your choice. Some choices you make will be well thought out, while others will be done in the spur of the moment. For the average person, making the wrong decision might cause some minor problems or setbacks, but it probably won’t mean the death of your child.
Kids850wftl.com

Will your child get the shot?

Protecting your child is extremely important during these stressful times of COVID-19. Pediatrician lays out case for parents to get children vaccinated. Vaccinations for young teens could start Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in teen ages 12 to 15. A vaccine...
Kidspsiloveyou.xyz

There is No Such Thing as a Naughty Child

How to have a peaceful and communicative parent-child relationship. One of my most vivid memories as a graduate teacher was teaching Photoshop skills to my photography class. One student, an almost six-foot, muscly, 15-year-old boy, tried to follow my directions but he wasn’t happy with the colours in his photo. I went over to help with his work, but he was getting increasingly frustrated. He wasn’t listening to my instructions. Rather, he started yelling at the desktop computer and me.
KidsTODAY.com

Time to Worry: Helping our kids (and us) through anxiety-producing times.

Sometimes a child comes into his appointment knowing he is getting a shot, forewarned by a parent. Other times, the parent wants me to warn the child a poke is coming and answer questions. And sometimes, the parent wants to take more of a last-minute surprise-attack approach and tell the...
Religionttownmedia.com

Remember When

Last week’s Remember When “mystery photo” showed members of the Italian Catholic Federation getting ready for the organization’s “Primavera in Italia” dinner-dance in April 1984. Left to right: accordionist Don Garibaldi; Paula Re and Armando Baldocchi, both of the Tracy ICF chapter; and accordionist Harry Gay. The event, held in Stockton Civic Auditorium, raised funds to support the Italian School of Central California in Stockton. Bobbie Etcheverry recognized her mother, Paula Re, and others in the photo, and Nanette Martin identified her father, Armando Baldocchi and others.
KidsSlate

I Absolutely Hate Kids. Can I Just Ignore My Friend’s New One?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a happily child-free woman in my 30s, and I have a group of dear friends I’ve been close with since college. Why am I writing to a parenting column? Because I suspect one of this group will soon be the first (only?) of us to have a child, and I’m dismayed to say the least. I realize I have no right to feel that way, and I will try to hide it from my friend, but still, I feel the way I feel. So, my question is, how can I be a good, supportive friend, when this is something that is so not my cup of tea? I find the idea of pregnancy and birth horrifying, and I do not like children, particularly babies and toddlers. I don’t want to cut off my friend, but I suspect she and this child will be a package deal for quite some time, so I need to learn how to coexist with this potential creature.
KidsPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Ways To Stay Connected With Your Child When You Can’t Be There

Parenting, it seems, has become more difficult with all of the additional demands on our time. Most of the companies we work for pride themselves are taking up as much of our time as they can. They say they don't want to, but they do. This means that more working parents are trying to find new and creative ways to spend time with their kids, and even grandkids than they ever have before.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Any harm in ‘my house, my rules’ as the last word on unmarrieds sharing rooms?

Dear Carolyn: I am religious and generally conservative. A good friend who is a “free spirit” commented on the fact that I do not allow my son, 24, and his longtime girlfriend to sleep together in my house, saying this could contribute to delaying his becoming a fully functioning adult. He lives at home, is working on finding a job but has no prospects at the moment. His girlfriend also lives with her parents. And just to give you a fuller picture, I have another son who lives with his girlfriend of many years, and I do not allow them to sleep together when they visit, either.
KidsPosted by
710 WOR

Parents Admit To Giving Their Kids The Gross Chores

We can almost universally agree that doing chores is the worst part of adulting. Week in and week out, there’s always something to tidy up. That’s where parents get lucky; they have kids to pawn the worst chores off on. A Cinch Homes Services poll shows that 1-in-3 parents do...
KidsPosted by
KISS 106

10 Totally Wrong Assumptions We Had as Kids About How Things Work

As a kid growing up, the world is full of new sights, sounds, and experiences which inevitably leads to a lot of questions about the origin of those things. What are they? And, how do they work? Unless you ask an adult how something works, you're left to your own imagination based on what you do know to figure it out. Once you've concocted an explanation that seems reasonable to you, that's what you believe until you learn otherwise.
KidsWashington Post

How do I stop my child from being so rude to me?

Q: I have a 5-year-old (soon to be 6), and I'm struggling with how to deal with what we might call rude communication patterns. For instance, on a recent afternoon, she came out of her room, saw that I was in the kitchen and screamed at me: "Where's my dinner?! I thought it would be ready by now!" She also did this a week or so ago. Although she had a snack after school (she started face-to-face school a few weeks ago), she was probably hungry, even though it was a little early for dinner. I think she has pent-up stress from her new school environment, but I also know it's not okay for her to communicate like that with me. After she calmed down, we talked a bit about it, but I'm wondering whether you have general advice about how parents should talk and respond to young kids when they communicate in such a rude way. I know it's her age and circumstances, but I also know it's not okay. Thanks!
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Being Mindful to Avoid "Falling" in Love With the Wrong People

If we do not have a conscious and close relationship with ourselves, it is even more difficult or impossible to have one with others. Being in an intimate and interdependent relationship with another person is one of the most challenging tasks in life. As we strive to strengthen our relationship...