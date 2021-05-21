newsbreak-logo
Stringer, MS

Red Devils fall to Resurrection in game one, looking to bounce back at home tonight

By Zach Buckley
impact601.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStringer did not start off on the right foot in their bid for a South State title. The Red Devils used three pitchers, committed too many errors, and simply did not hit the ball well in a 14-2 loss to Resurrection Catholic in Pascagoula Thursday night. The Eagles hit it better, but they earned only four of their 14 runs. Stringer gifted everything else. This would lead to running foul poles and panic for most coaching staffs, but not so for Stringer head coach Wade Weathers.

