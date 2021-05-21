Vos: Ruby set the gold standard

Company I of Sheldon’s National Guard had left for duty in February 1941 with thoughts of war being a reality. The Civil Air Patrol was founded as an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 1, 1941, which was one week before Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese. The United States declared war on Japan the next day, Dec. 8, 1941, followed by Germany and Italy declaring war on the United States. The United States responded and declared war on Germany and Italy on Dec. 11, 1941.