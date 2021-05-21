Molecular switch enables photomechanical jumping of polymers
Jumping movement is commonly observed in nature, including for mammals, insects and the other land creatures; this fluid motion aims for rapid mobility, a faster arrival time at a destination over large obstacles and rough terrain. The qualitative properties of the jump such as direction and height are regulated by mere fractions of potential and kinetic energy. In addition, an organism can opt to repeat its jumping motions as decided by its own free will.phys.org