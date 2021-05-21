Molecular switch enables photomechanical jumping of polymers

Nowadays, numerous physical problems can be solved using Quantum Computing. One such application lies in Quantum Chemistry, which is simulating the molecule for finding Ground State energy. The Ground state of an atom refers to an unexcited state where the electrons are in their lowest energy levels. Calculating the Ground state energy is extremely important for many-body physics, molecular dynamics, condensed matter physics and various other disciplines. For illustration, it is interesting to know the Ground state of a system in condensed matter, as it informs us about the system’s behaviour at low temperatures, where the quantum effects are usually the strongest. For example, when metal is considered at room temperature, the relevant temperature scale is the Fermi temperature, which may be hundreds of Kelvins. So a room temperature metal could be considered to be in its Ground state with some excitations on top. Thus calculating Ground state energies is an important task.