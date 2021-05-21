newsbreak-logo
How TheUnderground Railroad Built Its Railroad

By Danielle Cohe n
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Towards the beginning of Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, when its main character Cora and her companion Caesar first see the tracks that will bring them out of Georgia and, they hope, towards freedom, an exchange takes place that sets the stage for the rest of the book’s events. “Who built it?” Caesar asks, marveling at the railroad. The station agent replies: “Who builds anything in this country?” The question, of course, lands better unanswered. So when Barry Jenkins set out to adapt the book into a show, the first thing he said to production designer Mark Friedberg was: “There needs to be real people, on real trains, underground.”

