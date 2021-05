AC Milan and Juventus are set to compete for teenage Brondby attacking midfielder Mads Beyer, according to a report. According to Calciomercato.com, Juventus and Milan have set their sights on Beyer, a 15-year-old attacking midfielder who arrived at Brondby last summer from Lyngby, one of the most interesting youth clubs on the Danish scene. In recent days his agent met with Milan, Juve and Inter and it is the former two clubs who are most keen on landing him.