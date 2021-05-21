newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

G7 agrees to move ‘overwhelmingly’ to decarbonised power by 2030

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EcnT_0a77oclB00
Cop26 president Alok Sharma (PA Media)

The G7 group of leading industrialised nations has committed to move to an “overwhelmingly” decarbonised power system in the 2030s.

Speaking at the end of a virtual two-day summit of environment and energy ministers, Alok Sharma, the president of the Cop26 international climate talks, said they had made “substantial progress” in moving away from coal.

“We have all agreed to accelerate the transition away from dirty coal capacity to an overwhelmingly decarbonised power system in the 2030s,” he told reporters.

This commitment sends a clear signal to the world that coal is on the way out

“We are also committed to phasing out international fossil fuel finance beginning with an end to all new direct government support for international coal power by the end of 2021.

“This commitment sends a clear signal to the world that coal is on the way out.”

With the UK holding the presidency of the G7 as well as Cop26, he said they hoped other leading economies would also follow suit ahead of the summit in Glasgow in November.

In particular, he said that China – the world’s biggest emitter – needed to make good on commitments by President Xi Jinping to become carbon neutral by 2060, with emissions peaking by 2030.

“Frankly what we also want to see are the near-term policies that will then help to deliver the longer-term targets. The whole of the Chinese system needs to deliver on what President Xi Jinping has set out as his policy goals,” he said.

The marketplace is going to make a decision for us

US President Joe Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry said that ultimately decisions in the marketplace would see an end to the use of coal.

“You can’t fund a coal-fired plant in the United States and you can’t do it in Europe. The market won’t go there. The marketplace is going to make a decision for us,” he said.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the meeting had also agreed to to halting and reversing the loss of biodiversity by 2030, with targets to protect 30% of global land and oceans.

“We will also take domestic action so that we lead by example and play our part,” he said.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Kerry
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Oceans#Fossil Fuel Emissions#Global Climate#Global Emissions#Carbon Emissions#Chinese#International Coal Power#Power System#Industrialised Nations#Fuel#Substantial Progress#Dirty Coal Capacity#Climate Talks#Uk#Commitments#Targets#Ministers#Domestic Action#President Xi Jinping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
newschain

Ofgem to invest £300m in electric vehicle charging expansion

Energy regulator Ofgem has said it is investing £300 million to expand the UK’s electric vehicle charging network. The watchdog said the funding – which is part of a wider £40 billion commitment – will go towards more than 200 low-carbon projects across the UK to help the country prepare for more electric transport.
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming

G7 agrees to stop overseas funding of coal to limit global warming. Many outlets cover the news from last Friday that G7 countries have vowed to stop all new financing for overseas coal projects by the end of this year, in what the Financial Times describes as a “breakthrough in the global effort to fight climate change”. The FT adds that the G7 environment ministers, including the US administration’s John Kerry and the UK’s COP26 president Alok Sharma, issued a “strongly worded” communiqué which “sets the stage for more climate pledges when G7 country leaders, including British prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden, meet in Cornwall next month”. BBC News says the ministers “agreed to stop direct funding of coal-fired power stations in poorer nations by the end of 2021”, adding: “There’s wriggle room in the statement, but the decision will send a clear message to development banks that still fund coal power in poor countries.” The Guardian says that “after two days of wrangling” the ministers also “committed to phasing out coal and fully decarbonising their [power] sectors in the 2030s”. The newspaper adds: “Japan, one of the world’s biggest sources of finance for coal power, along with China, held out on agreeing to stop helping to build until the final stages of the two-day virtual meeting. Japan’s government raised concerns that if it halted the financing, China would step in and build coal-fired power plants overseas that were less efficient than Japanese designs.” [The only other major state financier of overseas coal power development, South Korea, recently committed to phasing out support.] The Washington Post says the G7 nations agreed to “ambitious new goals”, adding that “other climate-related promises that nations made Friday included a commitment to safeguard 30% of the world’s land and 30% of oceans by 2030 in hopes of reversing the loss of wildlife and helping nature to soak up carbon emissions”. The Times states that “the decisions help to pave the way for a successful outcome from pivotal UN conferences on biodiversity in China in October and climate change in Glasgow in November”.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Biden's solar ambitions collide with China labor complaints

BEIJING (AP) — The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

China's carbon emissions soar to record high

Beijing [China], May 22 (ANI): While the world is battling COVID-19 pandemic, China's carbon emissions has reached a new record high with a growth of 14.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous year, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
Energy Industryspglobal.com

G7 ministers call for end to unabated coal-fired power investment

Environment ministers for the G7 nations called May 21 for the end of unabated coal plant development and accelerated efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The new commitment, replacing...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

In Climate Push, G7 Agrees to Stop International Funding for Coal

BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - The world's seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen...
Energy Industryinews.co.uk

UK claims diplomatic victory as G7 confirms crackdown on coal power

UK efforts to “consign coal power to history” took a major step forward today after the G7 agreed to crack down on coal power use at home and abroad. After marathon talks, the seven G7 nations – the US, Japan, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, and France – agreed to phase out direct government support for overseas coal projects by the end of the year.
Energy IndustryWDEZ 101.9 FM

G7 countries agree to stop funding coal-fired power

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to stop funding the construction of coal-fired power stations, according to a document summarising the conclusions of a G7 environment ministers’ meeting, which was seen by Reuters on Friday. “We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop...
Energy IndustryMother Jones

Richest Nations Vow to Stop Supporting Overseas Coal Production

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. This story was originally published by The Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The world’s richest nations have agreed...
EnvironmentPosted by
WSB Radio

G-7 nations to accelerate efforts to slow global warming

LONDON — (AP) — Environment ministers from seven leading industrialized nations agreed Friday to accelerate efforts to slow global warming, including a commitment to end government support for new coal-fired power plants by the end of this year. The pledges were part of a wide-ranging communique issued by Group of...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

G7 To End State Financing For Coal Power Plants This Year

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s. Ahead of a leaders meeting in Britain next month, G7 countries' climate and environment ministers also reaffirmed their...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: G7 ministers agree new steps against fossil fuels

The world's major nations have taken further significant steps to help limit climate change. G7 environment ministers have agreed that they will deliver climate targets in line with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C. That's far more ambitious than the previous 2C maximum. Ministers also agreed to stop...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

UK energy secretary stresses nuclear's role in decarbonisation

Kwasi Kwarteng, British secretary of state for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, highlighted the role of nuclear power in a statement to the House of Commons this week to mark six months since the publication of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 10-point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. During the subsequent debate, Members of Parliament quizzed Kwarteng on the government's commitment to nuclear new build.
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Decarbonising aviation requires a transition to sustainable fuel. Here’s how governments can help.

Decarbonising aviation is only possible with the support of both international political leadership and public-private collaboration. Cabinet ministers from five countries yesterday launched the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Ambassadors group, together with the World Economic Forum. Chaired by the United Kingdom in its role as the UNFCCC COP26 President, the...