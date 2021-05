One of the best things about back workouts is that there are an immense amount of options you can do with nothing but a pull-up bar. So although this guide won’t be like some of my past entries, which require no equipment, this series requires a door jam and a good pull-up bar to get you started. Rows, lat pull-downs and other exercises are also great for getting that coveted V-shaped back, but pull-ups still reign supreme when it comes to overall back strength. For the purpose of this guide, we’ll focus just on pull-up variations, as they’re far and away the most accessible back exercise to tap into from the comfort of your home.