Just which is it: Biden, or market forces, pushing up gas prices? As has been said, inventories are being built for a big expected summer driving season and similar demand drives up prices some every spring. But also, the Wall Street Journal has reported a near record difference in price between the oil going in and the gasoline coming out of refineries because of a shortage of refinery capacity. Then, while frackers ramp up production as the price of oil rises and that stabilized world oil prices for the last few years, they’re no longer willing to lose money. Oil’s risen and frackers are making a profit these days.