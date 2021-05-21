Fish.pro : Your Portal to Crypto Treasure Islands

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe crypto market can be uncertain and unpredictable. Many of the best crypto traders remain profitable by sharing alpha information on potential plays, exciting projects, and relevant data. Fish.Pro is a new revenue-sharing platform, describing itself as a “portal to crypto treasure islands.” The blockchain project is a new generation of revenue-sharing platforms with a large traffic flow. It taps on blockchain technologies that are more efficient and profitable than existing ones. And at its core, it is dedicated to eliminating trade barriers, encouraging traffic revenue sharing, and improving trading efficiency.

Hacker Noon

An Intro to the Decentralized Organization Chain

One of the challenges of new startups is to get initial funding which is needed for rent, equipment and salaries. Decentralized Organization Chain (DOC) allows companies to start their own company blockchain and receive funding by selling tokens to investors. Investors in turn have a chance to make and influence company decisions by creating polls, or run a forging node creating a Decentralized chain and earning rewards.
CoinDCX and Devfolio Team Up with Solana for New Hackathon

Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has announced a virtual hackathon, in the hopes of strengthening India’s crypto market. For this latest event, CoinDCX will partner with the Solana blockchain, as the exchange confirmed on their official Twitter. The exchange will also organize the event in association with Devfolio. The company has...
Minister Albert Isola on Crypto Regulation Lessons From Gibraltar

BeinCrypto spoke to Minister for Digital and Financial Services in Gibraltar, Albert Isola, about the British Overseas Territory’s work in building a regulatory framework for distributed ledger technology. Blockchain and cryptocurrency regulation is no easy task. Governments worldwide are battling to figure out how they should respond to the surge...
ADA Drops 50% In One Week, Perfect Buying Opportunity?

Cardano (ADA) has had an impressive run since 2020. Its native token has soared beyond two major price marks at $1 and $2. Due to Bitcoin’s price recent retracement, investors could have another shot at buying ADA before a major milestone is deployed. ADA trades at $1,48 with small losses...
These Four Crypto Assets Gearing Up for New All-Time Highs, Says Top Analyst

Seasoned crypto trader and analyst Smart Contracter is calling for new all-time highs (ATH) in four crypto assets in the nascent decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Amid a steep and broad crypto correction, Smart Contracter still appears bullish on lending and borrowing protocol Aave, automated market maker SushiSwap (SUSHI), and layer-2 Ethereum scaling network Polygon (MATIC).
DeFi: It's Time We Really Started Looking At Blockchains Beyond Ethereum

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a cryptocurrency use case that has recently been attracting significant attention. DeFi refers to financial services using smart contracts, which automatically execute transactions if certain conditions are met. Smart contracts are automated enforceable agreements that do not need intermediaries, such as banks or lawyers, and...
Musk Backs Crypto Over Fiat as Market Decline Continues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk has endorsed cryptocurrencies over fiat currencies despite the continued market sell-off The billionaire has come under heavy criticism recently. Musk had previously stated that Tesla would no longer be accepting BTC as a form of payment. The change in stance was attributed to environmental concerns when mining bitcoin.
New Crypto Asset Blasts Into the Top 10, Hits Staggering $18,635,000,000 Market Cap

A newly launched crypto asset is turning heads after torching its way into the top 10 with a multi-billion dollar surge in its market capitalization. Internet Computer (ICP) is a crypto project developed by Swiss-based nonprofit Dfinity. The project is touted as a blockchain that aims to replicate the speed, power, and scale of the internet without relying on centralized systems such as firewalls, cloud computing infrastructure, and databases.
Bitcoin falls as much as 13% Sunday, extending losses from brutal week

Bitcoin prices fell as much as 13% on Sunday, extending losses from a gut-wrenching week for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, which accounts for more than 45% of the global crypto market, was trading around $33,000 per coin Sunday morning eastern time — far off its all time high above 64,000 just over a month ago.
Charles Hoskinson Talks About the Future of Cardano, Alonzo Fork and MainNet

Cardano will soon produce Alonzo fork. It's brought a lot of new things. According to Charles Hoskinson, the project team is busy preparing for the launch of smart contracts. In his interview, the creator of the cryptocurrency recently shared his vision of the future project, answered the question, which projects are ready to migrate to the testet, and also told what difficulties the developers had to face.
Cryptocurrency exchanges not ready for the market?

The cryptocurrency market had crashed amidst environmental concerns. The market crash has bought a lot of Hodlers as well as panic sellers. The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies fell from above $2 trillion to $1.78 trillion. The past week had seen unparallel volatility with the market flooded by buyers and sellers.
Vitalik Buterin: Cryptocurrency is Here To Stay

Vitalik Buterin said crypto isn’t just a toy anymore. He also said cryptocurrency is here to stay. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin expressed his thoughts. He spoke about the current crypto market crash—also, the overall state of the crypto industry. Ethereum’s co-founder said that he was not worried about...
Is Cryptocurrency the Same as Owning a Stock?

Many investors are considering adding cryptocurrency to their investment portfolios if they haven’t already. But investors shouldn’t conflate holding cryptocurrency with holding a stock. The two asset classes are very different and behave very differently. The differences between cryptocurrency and stocks are actually a good thing. It’ll make your portfolio...