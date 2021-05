Dear LISD Staff, Parents, and Community Stakeholders,. In response to the pandemic, the federal government provided funds to help school districts accelerate student learning. We know that when we ask our community for feedback, we can make better decisions by understanding your thoughts and priorities. For this reason, we are asking for you to please participate in this Thoughtexchange to share with us your thoughts and feelings about what is most important to you in using these funds to serve our students.