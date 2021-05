Dwayne Johnson is Frank and Emily Blunt is Lily in Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE. As theaters slowly start to open up we are getting more and more excited about upcoming releases. There have been so many films that have been delayed a long time due to the worldwide pandemic. One of those films is Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. Today via The Rock (excuse me but that is what he will always be known to me as), we got an exciting announcement regarding Jungle Cruise. You can check it out below!