Koch’s foundation funded eviction push while investing in real estate companies

Investments in real estate have traditionally been a hedge against inflation as prices of properties increase, rental income increases, and the cost of replacement or substitutes also increases. As we move into an inflationary scenario, shrewd investors are seeking out opportunities to preserve the value of their capital and increase investment income to keep pace with the declining purchasing power of their capital. EquityMultiple is a real state investment platform that provides accredited investors with opportunities to invest in commercial real estate ventures with as little as $10K. Investors can invest in one of three ways: fund investing, which covers multiple assets and invests in debt, equity, and securities, direct investing into distinct projects, and tax-deferred investing for those that want to delay tax liabilities from recent capital gains. EquityMultiple performs extensive due diligence on every project and the sponsors on the platform, only listing 5% of the deals evaluated.