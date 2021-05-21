newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Koch’s foundation funded eviction push while investing in real estate companies

msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Charles Koch’s foundation has bankrolled three conservative legal groups leading the court battle to eliminate prohibitions against tenant evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic in America. At the same time, Koch’s corporate empire has suddenly stepped up its real estate purchases during the pandemic – including making large investments in...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Koch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Companies#Private Companies#Private Equity Investors#Cdc#Americans#The Daily Poster#The Wall Street Journal#Amherst Holdings Llc#Ladder Capital Corp#Smartrent#Stand Together Trust#Fortune#Main Street Renewal#Amherst Capital#Bloomberg News#The Federal Reserve#Congress#Seminar Network#Extension Koch Industries#Real Estate Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
San Antonio, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Collins and Harrison merge companies to create Merit Commercial Real Estate

SAN ANTONIO, TX – Ryan Harrison and Will Collins have announced the merger of their companies to form Merit Commercial Real Estate, a full-service real estate company that specializes in brokerage, property management, development and investment solutions. The combined team of more than 15 industry professionals delivers expertise in office,...
EconomyForbes

Alternative Investment Looting Is Destroying Pension Funds

Forensic investigations in Rhode Island, North Carolina, Kentucky and Ohio reveal that gambling 30 percent or more on high-cost, high-risk, secretive alternative investments has exposed pensions to massively greater risks and reduced net returns. The time is ripe for legislators, regulators, and law enforcement to act to stop the looting.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Local real estate private equity firm raises latest fund of $750M

A locally based real estate private equity firm just closed on its latest fund of $750 million to invest in multifamily housing over the next several years. Milestone Group, founded in 2003, invests in apartments through areas that are seeing population and employment increases, such as cities across Texas, Florida, and the Southeast, said Head of Capital Markets Chris Bartlett. The firm, which has corporate offices in Dallas, Atlanta and Boca Raton, expects to use its latest fund — its fifth discretionary fund and 18th investment vehicle — to invest more than $2 billion of multifamily assets.
San Antonio, TXDayton Daily News

Local real estate investment firm expands to San Antonio

The Connor Group, a Miami Twp.-based real estate investment firm, entered the San Antonio, Texas market last week with the acquisition of an apartments community in that city. Financial details in the acquisition of the 314-unit property were not disclosed. “The acquisition of The Reserve at Canyon Creek presented a...
Real Estateinstitutionalinvestor.com

Institutional Investors Bet on Real Estate’s Recovery

As the market recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, some institutional investors are devoting increasing resources to their real estate portfolios. A number of pension funds have increased their target real estate allocation in the past year, indicating renewed interest in the asset class after the pandemic. For example, the Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System, which handles a trust fund of around $35 billion, announced in September 2020 that it planned to increase its current private real assets allocation from 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent of its portfolio, according to a press release.
Real Estatemoneycrashers.com

How to Use a Self-Directed IRA to Invest in Real Estate

A joint study by several U.S. and German universities and the German central bank analyzed 145 years’ worth of returns on different asset classes. They found over that long time horizon, rental properties offered the highest returns. Yet those high returns didn’t come with the highest risk — rental properties...
Real Estatethedallasnews.net

Ottawa Businessman, Kenneth Loeb: Real Estate and Investments

Ottawa businessman, Kenneth Loeb has had multiple careers in his lifetime. In each of these careers, he was able to build skills, confidence, and strength that contributed to his future and repertoire. He has been a litigation lawyer in the past and has kept his license to practice law. Kenneth Loeb earned his Doctor of Law (JD) at York University - Osgoode Hall Law School.
Real Estatevaluationreview.com

Real estate tech company acquires title agency

Accurate Group, a provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics and eClosing solutions, recently acquired Coast to Coast Title & Escrow (CTC), a real estate title and closing company. The acquisition of CTC further expands Accurate Group’s local presence in the fast-growing southeast U.S., strengthens its national title...
Real Estateislandernews.com

Americans See Real Estate as a Better Investment Than Stocks or Gold

Last month, in a post on the Liberty Street Economics blog, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York noted that Americans believe buying a home is definitely or probably a better investment than buying stocks. Last week, a Gallup Poll reaffirmed those findings. In an article on the current real...
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

EquityMultiple Makes Commercial Real Estate Investments More Transparent and Accessible

Investments in real estate have traditionally been a hedge against inflation as prices of properties increase, rental income increases, and the cost of replacement or substitutes also increases. As we move into an inflationary scenario, shrewd investors are seeking out opportunities to preserve the value of their capital and increase investment income to keep pace with the declining purchasing power of their capital. EquityMultiple is a real state investment platform that provides accredited investors with opportunities to invest in commercial real estate ventures with as little as $10K. Investors can invest in one of three ways: fund investing, which covers multiple assets and invests in debt, equity, and securities, direct investing into distinct projects, and tax-deferred investing for those that want to delay tax liabilities from recent capital gains. EquityMultiple performs extensive due diligence on every project and the sponsors on the platform, only listing 5% of the deals evaluated.
Energy Industryusf.edu

Duke Energy Pushes Back On Hedge Fund's Call For Company Reorganization

Duke Energy pushed back Monday against a hedge fund’s call for Duke to make changes that could include breaking off its Florida subsidiary into a standalone utility. Elliott Investment Management, in a detailed letter released publicly, backed splitting the North Carolina-based Duke into three companies, with one operating in Florida, one in the Carolinas and one in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Bisnow

FBI Probe Into Pension Fund’s Real Estate Deals Seeks Evidence Of Bribery, Kickbacks

A federal investigation into Pennsylvania's largest pension fund has come into focus. The U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia has issued subpoenas to several high-ranking officers of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System as part of an investigation into possible "honest services" fraud and wire fraud, Spotlight PA reports. The investigation has focused on an inconsistent financial performance report from the end of last year and several real estate purchases around PSERS' headquarters in Harrisburg.
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Pension funds, private equity splurge on real estate

Some of the largest pension funds and private equity firms are once again gearing up to invest in commercial real estate. Between March and May 2020, commercial real estate prices dropped 11 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from Green Street. But in July, prices started rising and have since gained back about 7 percent.
New Rochelle, NYrew-online.com

WP Carey makes $170M investment in ‘mission critical’ real estate

W. P. Carey Inc., a net lease REIT specializing in corporate sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits and the acquisition of single-tenant net lease properties, announced four investments totaling $170 million and covering approximately 1.1 million square feet. The investments comprise operationally-critical properties net leased to industry-leading tenants with a weighted-average lease term of...
Real Estatearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best States To Consider Investing In Real Estate In 2021

Despite the unprecedented conditions of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the US real estate market managed to thrive, and this resilient stability has many investors making plans to enter the market in 2021. Based on the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021: US and Canada report published by Price Waterhouse Cooper...
Real EstateNew Haven Register

This Is Why You Should Be Investing in Real Estate Right Now

Investing in real estate might seem like the latest get-rich-quick scheme you've seen on TikTok, but it's been making people rich for years. Leonard Stern of New Jersey started out as an employee at his father's pet supply store in 1959. He made his first investment in 1966 — a warehouse in New Jersey. He has since turned the money from that investment into a company, Hartz Mountain, which owns over 260 properties. He's ventured into several other markets, all made possible by his real estate business. He's worth $4.5 billion today.