The Captain of Everything

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. The final whistle blowing at the Hawthorns on Wednesday night signalled that the penultimate gameweek of the season is behind us and the final gameweek of the season is here. It’s been a strange season what with the delayed start dates, games every few days and the whole COVID thing but while some things have been different, others have remained the same. Man City are Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons, Mo Salah (£12.9m) and Harry Kane (£11.9m) are once again fighting it out for the Golden Boot, an injury has occurred to one of England’s key performers directly before a European Championship (Harry Maguire (£5.6m) for those wondering) and Leicester are bottling Champions League qualification. From an FPL perspective, Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), Mo Salah and Harry Kane are the top scoring players in FPL. Only Heung Min-Son (£9.7m) has got close to the trio, further illustrating their potential as ‘must-own’ when the 2021-22 season rolls around in a few months. Despite Liverpool’s woeful title defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) is the second top scoring defender. Budget forwards such has Patrick Bamford (£6.6m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£6.4m) have demonstrated that value is easier to find up front then anywhere else and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) has once again spent a large portion of the season on the treatment table.