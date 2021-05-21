Sight & Sound Theatre announces it will return to full audience capacity

Lancaster County offers so much to do – from experiencing the life of the Amish to digging into some of the best food in the state – that it’s a prime travel destination for both Pennsylvanians and travelers from all over the world. While deciding to visit Lancaster may be easy, you’ll probably find, with all of its charming hotels and bed and breakfasts, choosing where to stay is a lot tougher. For a peaceful escape in an enchanting B&B, plan your stay at The Artist’s Inn and Gallery in Pennsylvania.