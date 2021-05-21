Sight & Sound Theatre announces it will return to full audience capacity
Audiences will soon be welcomed back into Sight & Sound Theatre without mandatory spacing between seats. A statement on the Lancaster County theater’s website read that the company will lift some of its COVID-19 seating restrictions on May 25. Sight & Sound reopened for their 2021 season with a reduced capacity for audience seating, with plexiglass dividers between reservations and alternating rows of seats left empty.www.pennlive.com