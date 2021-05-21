newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, PA

Sight & Sound Theatre announces it will return to full audience capacity

By Sean Adams
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Audiences will soon be welcomed back into Sight & Sound Theatre without mandatory spacing between seats. A statement on the Lancaster County theater’s website read that the company will lift some of its COVID-19 seating restrictions on May 25. Sight & Sound reopened for their 2021 season with a reduced capacity for audience seating, with plexiglass dividers between reservations and alternating rows of seats left empty.

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
74K+
Followers
37K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lancaster County, PA
Entertainment
County
Lancaster County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Company#Sight Sound Theatre#Cdc#The Sight Sound#Audience Seating#Plexiglass Seat Dividers#Plexiglass Dividers#Rows#Reservations#Mandatory Spacing#Masks#Queen Esther
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Newport, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

County groups planning summer full of events

In 2020, events, carnivals and other celebrations in Perry County should’ve been super-sized for the county’s bicentennial. Instead, everything was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, as the nation heads into the summer of 2021 and the pandemic’s worst aspects start to fade with increased vaccinations (30,000 Perry Countians,...
Pennsylvania StateOnlyInYourState

Stay In The 170-Year-Old Artist’s Inn And Gallery In Pennsylvania For An Enchanting Adventure

Lancaster County offers so much to do – from experiencing the life of the Amish to digging into some of the best food in the state – that it’s a prime travel destination for both Pennsylvanians and travelers from all over the world. While deciding to visit Lancaster may be easy, you’ll probably find, with all of its charming hotels and bed and breakfasts, choosing where to stay is a lot tougher. For a peaceful escape in an enchanting B&B, plan your stay at The Artist’s Inn and Gallery in Pennsylvania.
Lancaster County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Dutch Wonderland returns for summer season

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. | A summer staple is returning, as Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County marks the start of its season this Saturday. "It's funny, because during normal circumstances an amusement park is considered an escape from reality," said park spokesman Jeff Eisenberg. "But during COVID times, during everything we've gone through, in a way, it's also more of a return to normalcy or a return to reality.
Lancaster County, PAsusquehannastyle.com

LCM Subaru "Shares The Love" To Help Our Community

For over 90 years, the Lancaster County Motors Family of Dealerships has been a cornerstone of our community. As one of the leading Subaru dealerships in the area, LCM Subaru is proud to support several important charities and initiatives. LCM Subaru customers also have the opportunity to be directly involved with charity efforts through several events during the year.