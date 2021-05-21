newsbreak-logo
Epic v Apple: Tim Cook testifies as star witness in high-stakes trial

By Kari Paul
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, took the stand on Friday as the star witness in a high-stakes case brought by Epic Games that could upend the company’s business model. The trial stems from an antitrust lawsuit filed last year by Epic Games, the maker of the wildly popular...

BusinessComplex

Epic Games Lawyer Jokes About Hoping His iPhone Still Works After Tim Cook Testimony in Antitrust Trial

On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in front of court as the company’s ongoing legal battle with Fortnite creators Epic Games continues to unfold. Per Deadline, Cook defended the iOS App store during a testimony after Epic Games accused the company of being a “monopolist” in the drawn-out antitrust trial. Aside from Epic’s disagreement on how much of a commission Apple should take, the Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer said the tech giant makes it difficult for developers to allow customers to make transactions outside of the App Store ecosystem.
Businesskclu.org

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes The Stand In Epic Vs. Apple Antitrust Lawsuit

As the antitrust lawsuit brought against Apple Inc. by Epic Games, Inc. heads towards a conclusion, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stand on Friday. Cook is expected to defend the exclusivity of Apple’s App Store and Apple’s cut of all in-app purchases. Host Jane Clayson speaks with Mike...
BusinessCNET

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge overseeing Epic's Fortnite trial

For the past three weeks, a mix of Apple executives and experts have defended the company's policies that tightly control how apps work on the billion active iPhones around the world. Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple in August, saying its behavior stifles competition within the iPhone's world. On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook found himself answering pointed questions about competition from the person who'll be deciding the case, US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.
Businesswtxl.com

Apple CEO Tim Cook faces tough questions about app store competition

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge while testifying Friday about allegations that he oversees an illegal monopoly.
Businessesportsobserver.com

Epic v. Apple: Tim Cook and Judge Rogers’ Timeline for a Ruling

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. T1 and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks Gaming Agree to Team Up. byJames Fudge. May 24, 2021. Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks Co., Ltd. and SK Telecom CS T1 Co., Ltd have signed...
Businessslashdot.org

Tim Cook Says He Doesn't Remember How Much Google Pays for Search Deal As He Plays Innocent in Epic v Apple Trial

Apple CEO Tim Cook took his first turn in the witness chair this morning in what is probably the most anticipated testimony of the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. But rather than a fiery condemnation of Epic's shenanigans and allegations, Cook offered a mild, carefully tended ignorance that left many of the lawsuit's key questions unanswered, or unanswerable. TechCrunch reports: The facade of innocent ignorance began when he was asked about Apple's R&D numbers -- $15-20 billion annually for the last three years. Specifically, he said that Apple couldn't estimate how much of that money was directed towards the App Store, because "we don't allocate like that," i.e. research budgets for individual products aren't broken out from the rest. [...] This was further demonstrated when Cook was asked about Apple's deal with Google that keeps the search engine as the default on iOS. Cook said he didn't remember the specific numbers.
Video GamesArs Technica

Epic Games v. Apple

Arguments in the pitched legal battle between Epic and Apple over control of the iOS App Store are set to wrap up in the next few days. From the opening arguments onward, the legal maneuvering has involved plenty of arcane points of fact and law, from the precise definition of the market in question to the effectiveness of Apple's iOS security procedures to the definition of "game" itself.
Businesseminetra.com

Apple’s Tim Cook takes on witness position in antitrust battle

AAPL -1.35%. CEO Tim Cook talked about his company’s commitment to security and privacy on Friday after witnessing an iPhone maker’s legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games, Inc. Cook began his testimony at around 8:15 am local time. Third-party developers discussed his belief that they weren’t willing to offer...
Businessmorningbrew.com

The Trial Between Epic Games and Apple Is Over

A business beef with more leadup than a pay-per-view fight wrapped up its trial yesterday, when Apple CEO Tim Cook took the stand. The kerfuffle started last summer when Fortnite maker Epic Games skirted Apple’s 30% fee for in-game purchases such as hamburger helmets and demogorgon skins. While we don’t...
BusinessNeowin

Snap buys WaveOptics, the display maker of SPS 2021 Spectacles

Yesterday Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat announced its latest generation of Spectacles, the SPS 2021. Now the company has announced that it is acquiring WaveOptics, the manufacturer of the augmented reality displays that power its newest Spectacles for $500 million. The deal is the company's largest-ever and a testament to Snap's long-term goal to push its way into a future where AR eyewear could go mainstream and be ubiquitous. Fifty percent of the deal amount will be paid in stock at closing and the rest will be paid in either cash or stock after two years.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Macs have 'unacceptable' levels of malware, says Apple exec

We live in strange times, with Apple’s software boss Craig Federighi claiming that the level of Mac malware is not acceptable. Criticizing the security of macOS is obviously uncharacteristic of an Apple executive. This came to light in the ongoing Apple vs. Epic civil trial over App Store royalties and...