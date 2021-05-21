newsbreak-logo
Liz Cheney's challenger reveals he got a 14-year-old girl pregnant when he was 18 and is 'almost estranged' from his son

By insider@insider.com (Eliza Relman,Sonam Sheth)
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Liz Cheney's primary challengers said he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. "She was a little younger than me so it's like the 'Romeo and Juliet' story," Anthony Bouchard said. He added that they got married when the girl was 15 and divorced three years later.

www.msn.com
A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
