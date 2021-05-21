The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

Prince William and Prince Harry responded to the results of an investigation into Princess Diana’s famous 1995 BBC Panorama interview. “It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full — which are extremely concerning — that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the royal family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the programme; and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation,” William, 38, said in a statement on Thursday, May 20, of British judge John Anthony Dyson’s findings.